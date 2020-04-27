Estonian airline Nordica grateful for state funding injection

Estonian national flag carrier Nordica has expressed gratitude over government’s decision to expand the share capital of the company amid by 30 million euros hard times in aviation. Over a period of a decade, government investments have reached 155 million euros, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The Estonian government decided on Friday, April 24, to increase the share capital of Nordica by EUR 30 million thus continuing a series of grants. Ten years ago, tax payers injected EUR 85 million into Estonian Air but had to liqudate the former national airline after the European Commission declared the government funding received by the airline illegal.

«It was one of the most difficult decisions as it is a question of principle,» commented Estonian Finance minister Martin Helme (EKRE). «We have bitter experiences regarding aviation.

And we don’t want to be asked for EUR 20 million today and for EUR 20 million again next year.»

CEO of Nordica Erki Urva concluded that the EUR 155 million that the taxpayers have put into Estonian airlines has served its purpose. The executive also stressed that without the money the carrier wouldn’t survive and that the money keeps the company going until the summer of 2021, ERR reports.