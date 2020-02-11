Estonian capital Coop Pank glad about strong growth in 2019
Estonian cooperative capital bank Coop Pank has had a 40% growth and a 5.5 million-euro growth, its initial financial results showed as quoted by the ERR.
In a banking market strongly dominated by Scandinavian banks, Coop Pank’s loan portfolio grew to EUR 460 million in 2019, an increase of EUR 131 million or 40 percent over the year.
Until the end of 2019, the number of Coop Pank’s clients had reached 63,800.
The chairman of the Estonian lender, Margus Rink commented as quoted by ERR: «2019 was a successful year for Coop Bank, we met all our targets. We were able to increase our business volumes by 40 percent for the third year in a row, and at the same time to grow our profits.»
Colonel Normunds Krapsis approved as chief of Latvian Public Order Police
Road Traffic Security Office chief, Colonel Normunds Krapsis has been appointed as chief of Main State Public Order Police, as confirmed by Latvian police.
5.8% of 2nd pension level participants in Latvia want their pension savings inherited
By 10 February 2020 a total of 74 825 people or 5.8% of all 2nd level pension participants have used their right to have savings of their pension transferred to someone else if they die prior to reaching retirement age, as reported by the State Social Insurance Agency.
Consumer prices in Latvia reach 2.2% in January
Compared to January 2019, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.2 % in January 2020. Prices of goods have increased by 2.0 %, and prices of services – by 2.7 %.
Georgian opposition politician Ugulava sent to three years behind bars
In Georgia, a key figure of political opposition, Gigi Ugulava, has been sentenced by the Georgian Supreme Court to three years and two months in prison for misuse of public funds, US news portal Radio Free Europe reports.
Ventas Osta added to the regulations of Latvian Transport Ministry
On Tuesday, 11 February, Latvian government supported amendments to the Transport Ministry’s regulations that state the ministry will be a capital shareholder in Ventas Osta, the ministry reports.
Olainfarm talks. Krieķis indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits»
Mārtiņš Krieķis likely had some intentions to lead Olainfarm towards insolvency. This much can be gathered from the statement heard in the recently published recordings – that the lawyer is indifferent to inheritors’ interests – the goal is «getting the digits».
New Conservative Party may run in snap elections in Riga separately
The New Conservative Party will likely run in the possible snap Riga City Council elections separately, according to the party’s leader, Latvia’s Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns.
Lithuania: NATO fighters intercepted two Russian aircraft near Baltic borders
The NATO fighter aircraft policing the Baltic airspace have been scrambled twice last week to identify and escort military aircraft of the Russian Federation in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, says the Lithuanian National Defence Ministry.
State Audit: accessibility of family doctor services in Latvia remains limited
Two years since Latvian State Audit had submitted its report on efficiency of outpatient healthcare services not a single one of the previously submitted recommendations have been adopted to make the role of family doctors in healthcare more fitting for patient interests and further improve accessibility of such services, VK has concluded.
Irish election marks PM Varadkar’s loss of influence
In Irish parliamentary election, a considerable loss of voter trust has hit the liberal-conservative party Fine Gael of the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, according to the British broadcaster BBC.
Misāne’s extradition to South African Republic postponed
Denmark has decided to postpone the extradition of Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne to the South African Republic, as confirmed by Misāne’s sister Mārīte Batraka.
Prime minister: Rebenoks will not be picked to work in Latvenergo council
Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks will not be picked as a candidate to become a member of Latvenergo council, Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš said after a meeting of Coalition Parties Council on Monday, 10 February.
Coronavirus death toll in China surpasses 40 000 people; Xi calls for more prevention
In China, more than one thousand people have died from health problems caused by the new coronavirus and the country’s President Xi Jinping has called for more decisive prevention measures, according to Deutsche Welle.
Riga’s mayor plans to implement most new initiatives without approving the budget
Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs has issued an order that, according to him, allows for restructuring of the municipality’s finance flow so that it is possible to implement this year’s planned initiatives using the last year’s budget base.
Belarus: Moscow willing to supply oil at world prices
Russia after pressuring Belarus with interrupted oil and gas supplies to its friendly neighbour has agreed to continue oil supplies at a price that corresponds to global prices, Belarus’ news agency BelTA and US state news portal Radio Free Europe report.
Eglītis: political interference in selection of Latvenergo council members was direct
The political interference in the Latvenergo council members selection process was direct, said the suspended Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis in an interview to Delfi TV with Jānis Domburs on Monday, 10 February.
Latvia’s foreign trade turnover in December 8.2% higher when compared to a year ago
In December 2019 the foreign trade turnover of Latvia amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, which at current prices was 8.2 % larger than a year ago, of which the exports value of goods was 3.9 % higher, but imports value of goods – 11.6 % higher.
Rubesa withdraws from Stradins University Hospital board members selection process
A member of Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele’s political party «Par!» and former RB Rail board chairperson Baiba Rubesa has decided to withdraw from the P.Stradins Clinical University Hospital board member selection process.
Former «treasury keeper» of Šķēle’s party becomes Latvian Defence Ministry’s advisor
Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has accepted Aivars Tiesnesis, who was once responsible for finances and coordination of the People’s Party, as his advisor, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Estonian households hit by power outages during storm
All across Estonia power outages have taken place in the night to Monday, February 10, with over 3 100 households left without electricity, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Aldis Gobzems intends to form his own political party
Latvian Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems has announced plans to found his own political party soon. This announcement was made by the politician in an interview LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Monday, 10 February.
Latvian government to decide on dropping litigation against Parex Bank’s former owners
The assessment on whether or not Latvian government should continue or drop the litigations against former Parex Bank owners Valērijs Kargins and Viktors Krasovickis may be completed in about a month, as TV3 programme 900 seconds was told by Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro on Monday, 10 February.
In pictures: Storm Ciara brings strong winds and floods to Western Europe
The storm Ciara has brought strong winds, floods and destruction to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and elsewhere in the western and central part of Europe.
Minister's infamous advisor has met with Latvijas gaze shareholder and Conexus
Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, who is involved with «Olainfarm inheritors wards», has taken part in meetings with Conexus and Latvijas gaze shareholder Marguerite Fund, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
