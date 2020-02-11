Estonian capital Coop Pank glad about strong growth in 2019

Estonian cooperative capital bank Coop Pank has had a 40% growth and a 5.5 million-euro growth, its initial financial results showed as quoted by the ERR.

In a banking market strongly dominated by Scandinavian banks, Coop Pank’s loan portfolio grew to EUR 460 million in 2019, an increase of EUR 131 million or 40 percent over the year.

Until the end of 2019, the number of Coop Pank’s clients had reached 63,800.

The chairman of the Estonian lender, Margus Rink commented as quoted by ERR: «2019 was a successful year for Coop Bank, we met all our targets. We were able to increase our business volumes by 40 percent for the third year in a row, and at the same time to grow our profits.»