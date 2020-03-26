Estonian care home finds two cases of COVID-19, despite isolation rules

In Estonia, two clients of a care home in the Saaremaa Island have been tested positive for the new coronavirus, despite a ban on visits being in place since mid-March, the Estonian Health Board stated on Thursday, March 26.

According to the statement, both infected persons were admitted to the Kuressaare Hospital for treatment, their condition is stable, and they are under medical supervision.

Kadri Juhkam, the Head of the Western division of the Health Board, commented that residents and employees who have been in close contact with the infected are being tested and necessary additional safety measures are imposed.

«We are in constant contact with the nursing home and are identifying the people who have been in close contact with the infected,” said Kadri Juhkam. She confirms that the premises will be disinfected and the movement of the residents of the care home will be restricted until test results have come back. The care home currently houses 40 residents.

«In accordance with the recommendations of the Health Board, we started testing our residents and employees. All employees have so far tested negative. One resident displayed symptoms and we have requested testing of two other residents who had been in close contact with them,» explained Piret Pihel, director of Saaremaa Südamekodu care home.

«We know that two residents who did not show any symptoms during the time of testing have tested positive.

We isolated the premises already 2 weeks ago, and we have done our best to protect our residents and employees by using personal protective equipment as much as possible».

According to Pihel, as cited by the Estonian Health Board, separate floors of the care home have been isolated from each other, and it has been recommended for all the residents to stay in their rooms so that the number of contacts is minimal. «in cooperation with the Health Board, the Social Insurance Fund and Saaremaa Municipality, we will do our utmost to keep the situation stable,» Pihel said.