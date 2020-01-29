Estonian children start school with 49.5% missing some vaccines, study finds

In Estonia, 49.5% of first-graders are not fully vaccinated in the framework of a state vaccination programme, a study, cited by Estonian public broadcaster ERR, has found.

Researchers from the Tartu University collaborated with Estonian doctors and the data science company STACC to analyse over data on 16,000 children born in 2010 and nine different vaccines were studied, making it the largest study of its kind in the country.

The study published by journal Eesti Arst and reported by ERR found that approximately 70 percent of children up to three years of age had received all the vaccinations prescribed by the immunization program, and about 50 percent of those aged eight years were fully vaccinated.

Worryingly, the study found that 6.5 percent of preschool children have not received any vaccine, ERR reports.