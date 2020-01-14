Estonian energy giant cuts CO2 emissions, plans new oil plant
Estonian energy producer Eesti Energia has stated it has reduced energy production from fossil oil shale resulting in a considerable cut in CO2 emissions and expressed plans to build a new oil plant.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Tuesday, January 14, that the firm wrote in a press release: «In 2019, the price of a CO2 quota increased to €30 per tonne, and unfair competition from Russian electricity in the regional electricity market led to less access for shale-based electricity to the market».
More renewables, more oil production
Amid a global climate emergency Eesti Energia’s renewable energy output tripled during the year, mostly coming from subsidiary Enefit Green, the largest wind energy producer in the Baltic States. Renewable energy production also increased in Ida-Viru County’s thermal power plants, where the company produces electricity from wood waste. There are also plans to develop Tootsi Wind Farm if the company succeeds in buying the land.
Conversely, Eesti Energia’s production of liquid fuels reached record levels. Arguing that oil production emits three times less CO2 into the air than its electricity production, Eesti Energia’s future plan is to erect a new oil by 2024.
ERR reports that the European Union is setting a target of reducing carbon emissions by 50-55% by 2030 compared to 1990 and adds that Estonia is ahead of that goal and has already reduced its emissions by over 60%.
Public Advisory Council considers several potential NEPLP candidates
Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council Public Advisory Council considers publicist Ilmārs Šlāpins, journalist Jānis Eglītis, once Culture Ministry’s Media Policy Office manager Roberts Putnis and journalist Ieva Kalderauska as the most appropriate candidates for posts in the council.
Initiative registered to reduce the number of Saeima deputies to 50
On Tuesday, 14 January, the Central Election Commission registered a proposal that suggests reducing the number of Saeima deputies from 100 to 50, CVK reports.
Avian influenza infection cases registered in Hungary
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been found in a domestic bird enclosure with more than 50 000 turkeys in Esztergom district of Komárom in Hungary, as reported by Latvian Food and Veterinary Service.
Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s
In Lithuania, for the first time since the 1990s, its population has grown during the year 2019, according to Statistics Lithuania. The top emigration destination for Lithuanians was the United Kingdom.
In Slovak journalist’s murder trial guilt admitted by army veteran
In a Slovak court trying the double murder case of journalist Ján Kuciak, a suspect former soldier has confessed to having killed the couple.
Pūce still waiting for Ventspils City Council’s reaction to sanctions against Lembergs
Latvian Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry is still waiting for a response from Ventspils City Council’s deputies in relation to the invitation to prevent the influence of the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes and is applied with international sanctions, over municipal administration’s work, said minister Juris Pūce in an interview to 900 seconds programme.
Libyan warring governments sign settlement deal, army opts out
In the Libyan conflict, the warring sides and competing governments are looking for a peace deal. The competing governments have signed after talks in Moscow a draft settlement deal, yet the Commander of the Libyan National Army has refused.
Rīgas satiksme council chairman Klincis dismissed from his position
After reviewing submitted documents detailing public transport company Rīgas satiksme personnel selection process, the company’s shareholder Juris Radzevičs has decided to dismiss the company’s council chairman Rolands Klincis from his held position.
U.S. removes China from its list of currency manipulators
The U.S. has removed China from the U.S. list of currency manipulators as the two countries plan to sign a new preliminary trade deal.
Riga City Construction Office commissions Z-Towers building
On 10 January 2020 Riga City Construction Office issued a positive conclusion on the commissioning of Z-Towers, as confirmed by construction representatives.
Ticket prices increase for regional public transport routes in Latvia
From 15 January onward the price of bus tickets on regional routes in Latvia will increase EUR 0.10. Prices of train tickets will increase EUR 0.10 to EUR 0.20, depending on the region, Road Transport Directorate reminds.
Latvia provides political asylum to Russian journalist Shvaryov
Latvia has provided political asylum to Russian news agency Rosbalt journalist Aleksandr Shvaryov, who is accused of libel against Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov. Russian government has declared an international manhunt for the journalist.
UK’s last state allows same-sex marriage
In the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland was the last part of the country not to register same-sex marriages. This changed on Monday, January 13.
Honour to Serve Riga will not support Mayor Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal
The political party Honour to Serve Riga does not plan to cave in to demands from coalition partners and will not vote for the replacement of Riga City Council chairman Oļegs Burovs, as announced by GKR chairman Andris Ameriks after a meeting of the party’s faction on Monday, 13 January.
Court finally reconvenes to review Lembergs’ case after a long break
After a break that lasted more than six months, Riga Regional Court reconvened again at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 13 January, to continue reviewing the criminal case involving the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs.
Lithuania seeks to regulate social media advertising by influencers
Famous people on social media often endorse to their followers a product or service. Lithuania’s consumer rights watchdog is now requiring to include the word «advertisement» in such posts.
New Rīgas satiksme board approved on last year’s last work day
Multiple decisions were made in the final days of 2019. These decisions had shaken up the already fragile coalition in Riga City Council. It is not only that the previously excluded candidates were appointed to Rīgas satiksme’s board, an opportunity was also rapidly used by the tenants of Riga Central Market. Harmony deputies together with For Riga! bloc are also dissatisfied with Mayor Oļegs Burovs and want him out, Nekā personīga programme reports.
Abkhaz leader Khajimba resigns after election-fraud protests
In Georgia’s separatist region of Abghazia, its «President» Raul Khajimba has resigned after four days of protests in the regional capital, Sukhumi.
This week’s weather in Latvia to remain unusual for winter
The beginning of the week weather-wise will be similar to last week – generally cloudy and windy weather with precipitation, according to Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Iran protests continue after revelations of downing passenger plane
In Iran, for the second day in a row protests have continued after its army admitted shooting down the Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people on board.
Saeima’s decision to extend mission in Iraq will not be compulsory for Latvian troops
Saeima’s mandate for the extension of Latvian military mission in Iraq is not for making it compulsory, rather to providing legal rights for troops to participate in this mission, Defence Minister Artis Pabriks explained in an interview to Latvijas Radio on Monday, 13 January.
Week in Lithuania: Soldiers removed from Iraq, authorities scramble to inspect polluting facilities
In Lithuania, the top news stories of last week were the withdrawal of Lithuanian soldiers from Iraq, authorities scrambling to inspect polluting facilities, as well as the U-turn on the decision on green arrows on traffic lights.
BNN summary of the week: Lembergs and ZZS stick together. «Borderline arbitrariness». Distrust in Burovs
It seems there is no force in this world that can cut the ties between the Union of Greens and Farmers and the suspended Mayor of Ventspils Aivars Lembergs, who is accused of committing serious crimes. Even US sanctions, which have the potential to undermine funding for ZZS and its very existence, are not enough.
Inflation in Latvia reportedly 2.3% at the end of 2019
Compared to December 2018, the average level of consumer prices rose by 2.3 % in December 2019. Prices of goods have increased by 2.1 % and prices of services by 2.6 %.
Newest comments
-
meddco healthcare @ 2020-01-14 11:23:48
wow! you are sharing best blog about flu, its very informative. follow meddco for the affordable treatments
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-11 13:01:44
Plastic is a good and versatile product that can be reused many times. The problem are users, people.
-
Failed state @ 2020-01-10 20:02:14
Funny that many people think it is the right thing to do because of the media. Even state media is rigged. Sas sad country. Sorry Lithuania and Estonia you live next to morons.
-
Ventspilnieks @ 2020-01-10 07:52:18
Its not because of Lbergs its because of our stupid goverment. They just wanted the port under their tumb to steal more money as always. They just used Lemberg as a tool to do so.
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-07 22:13:00
But the raise of wages should be conditional. Doctors should start working equally with all patients and not giving better attention to those who ”motivate” with envelope.