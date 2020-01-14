Estonian energy giant cuts CO2 emissions, plans new oil plant

Estonian energy producer Eesti Energia has stated it has reduced energy production from fossil oil shale resulting in a considerable cut in CO2 emissions and expressed plans to build a new oil plant.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Tuesday, January 14, that the firm wrote in a press release: «In 2019, the price of a CO2 quota increased to €30 per tonne, and unfair competition from Russian electricity in the regional electricity market led to less access for shale-based electricity to the market».

More renewables, more oil production

Amid a global climate emergency Eesti Energia’s renewable energy output tripled during the year, mostly coming from subsidiary Enefit Green, the largest wind energy producer in the Baltic States. Renewable energy production also increased in Ida-Viru County’s thermal power plants, where the company produces electricity from wood waste. There are also plans to develop Tootsi Wind Farm if the company succeeds in buying the land.

Conversely, Eesti Energia’s production of liquid fuels reached record levels. Arguing that oil production emits three times less CO2 into the air than its electricity production, Eesti Energia’s future plan is to erect a new oil by 2024.

ERR reports that the European Union is setting a target of reducing carbon emissions by 50-55% by 2030 compared to 1990 and adds that Estonia is ahead of that goal and has already reduced its emissions by over 60%.