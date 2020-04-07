Estonian government in two minds on cutting public spending to help economy

Should public spending be cut to help restore the economy? Two of the three parties in the Estonian government have opposing views on this as economic recovery is increasingly discussed, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

The Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) has said that in the current economic state, there shouldn´t be any cuts made as the believes this would push Estonia to an even deeper economic crisis. His fellow party member and Interior Minister Mart Helme has, meanwhile, allocated EUR 2,000-3,000 bonuses to some senior executives in their jurisdictions.

Helir Valdor Seeder, the Chairman of the Isamaa Party disagrees: «We cannot build two separate worlds today. The private sector, which is cutting down on the expenses, lowering wages and the public sector, where we are not cutting down on anything, spending more and giving out bonuses».

The Estonian government is headed by prime minister Jüri Ratas from the Centre Party.