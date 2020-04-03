Estonian government to help local governments with supplementary budget
The Estonian government has submitted to legislators a supplementary budget aimed at allocating to local governments 30 million euros and another 100 million to help continue economic activity in the country, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
«30 million euros earmarked for local governments can, for example, compensate kindergarten fees,»
Estonian Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab explained. «It can also be used to cover other expenses, such as delivering food to elderly or buying personal protective equipment.»
Read also: COVID-19 update in Baltics. 493 infection cases in Latvia, 696 in Lithuania, 961 in Estonia
Believing that Estonian local governments should go on with investments to help keep the economy going EUR 70 million have been earmarked for cities and parishes for additional investments, for example repairing, renovating and demolishing buildings, renewing street lightning and other. EUR 30 million are planned to be used to upgrade roads, ERR wrote about the supplementary budget bill submitted the Estonian parliament.
Latvian government increases penalty for breach of COVID-19 restrictions
On Thursday, 3 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved amendments to the Latvian Code of Administrative Violations in the final reading. The new changes increase the fine for violation of epidemiological security requirements, as well as restrictions imposed for the duration of the state of emergency in the country.
Home. Soap. Two metres – SPKC reminds residents of the main safety measures
COVID-19 coronavirus spreads through direct contact with an infected person through droplets when a person sneezes of coughs, or by touching surfaces the infected person had previously sneezed or coughed on.
Belarus rejects Lithuania’s worries about alleged hiding of COVID-19 data
Minsk has rejected the concern voiced by Lithuania that alleged inadequate reaction to the spread of COVID-19 in Belarus could turn the country into a hotspot, which endangers Lithuania, LRT reports.
COVID-19 pandemic and corruption risks. How can government and society defend against them?
During a state of emergency, it is important for the Saeima, Cabinet of Ministers, Crisis Management Council and other officials to make decisions quickly and ensure completion. However, in such a situation there is a risk of dishonest officials abusing their powers for personal gain, risking the quality of democracy.
First death from COVID-19 confirmed in Latvia
The first death from COVID-19 coronavirus has been found in Latvia, as reported by public media lsm.lv.
UN General Assembly calls for closer cooperation to contain pandemic
World’s nations in the UN General Assembly have unanimously passed a resolution confirming the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 and calling countries for increased cooperation, Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 493 infection cases in Latvia, 696 in Lithuania, 961 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Latvia has reached 493, increasing by 35 in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 696 confirmed cases. According to the latest information from Estonia, the number of confirmed infection cases there has reached 858.
Budget revenue in Latvia approximately 7% behind plan in March
With the spread of COVID-19 crisis in March Latvia’s state budget revenue has dropped 7.2% behind the plan, according to unofficial information from LETA.
Global number of COVID-19 cases exceeds one million
Globally, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded one million and the death toll related to the infectious disease is 52 500, German public broadcaster DW reports.
Latvia prohibits exports of medicines needed during state of emergency
Exports of medicines vital for the domestic market during state of emergency will be prohibited in Latvia, according to the order published in the Latvian Herald by Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele.
COVID-19 prompts Latvian government to involve army in border patrol with Belarus
Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks has issued an order for Latvian National Armed Forces (NBS) to provide support to the State Border Guard by sending national guardsmen to organize additional patrolling of the Latvian-Belarusian border, as confirmed by the minister.
Lithuania puts COVID-19-related prosecution above human rights
What should come first in a time of emergency like the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic? Obviously, order, but what about human rights?
Idleness rules will apply to companies with tax debts in Latvia
The idleness regulations in Latvia will apply to companies with tax debts, as provided by amendments to Latvian government rules approved on Thursday, 2 April, to rules on companies affected by COVID-19 and who qualify for idleness support and other benefits.
Court to enforce nearly 12 000 euros from Gobzems for defaming Bunkus family
Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court has partially satisfied the plea from the surviving members of the family of the murdered lawyer Mārtiņš Bunkus against Saeima deputy Aldis Gobzems over defamation. The court has decided to enforce EUR 11 833 from him, as confirmed from the deputy.
Spain registers unprecedented job loss as lethal cases of COVID-19 exceed 10 000
In Spain, nearly 900,000 jobs have been lost since mid-March during strict measures to fight the coronavirus. 10,000 Spaniards have died from the virus disease, BBC reports.
Emīls Jakrins becomes board chairman of restaurant business company Vincents
Ex-Riga City Council’s Transport Department’s head Emīls Jakrins has become board chairman of architecture, design and restaurant business company LLC Vincents, according to information from Firmas.lv.
Jānis Vitenbergs approved in Latvia’s Economy Minister's post
On Thursday, 2 April, Latvia’s Saeima approved parliamentarian Jānis Vitenbergs as the country’s economy minister.
Large mine closes in Estonia after one of 800 miners tested positive for COVID-19
In Estonia, it has been decided to close one of two large oil shale mines after one miner tested positive for COVID-19, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.
COVID-19 update in Baltics. 458 cases in Latvia, 649 in Lithuania, 858 in Estonia
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 458, growing by 12 cases in the past day. Meanwhile, Lithuanian media report 649 confirmed coronavirus infection cases.
Germany to keep gathering restrictions past Easter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the situation with the outbreak of COVID-19 in Germany is far from being over as the government extended its strict rules for gathering in public places until April 19, DW reports.
Shuttle buses and express buses on hold in Riga
LLC Rīgas mikroautobusu satiksme has decided to shut down shuttle bus services on all routes in Riga until the state of emergency in Latvia is over, as confirmed by RMS.
Latvian government to finance COVID-19 crisis prevention efforts from state budget
Efforts to overcome the direct negative effects from COVID-10 crisis will be financed from the state budget. After the crisis, however, the economy will be stimulated using EU funds, as decided by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ led work group for support of entrepreneurship and the employed on Wednesday, 1 April.
EU planning lending programme to support temporary work schemes
EU member states would guarantee the creation of a fund up to 100 billion euros aimed at providing loans to governments to support workers in countries hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission plans, according to EurActiv.
Minister: repatriation efforts may be restarted mid-April
Repatriation efforts may be restarted in the middle of April, said Latvia’s Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits on 1 April at a conference of Latvian municipalities on public transport and traffic during a state of emergency.
