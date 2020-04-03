Estonian government to help local governments with supplementary budget

The Estonian government has submitted to legislators a supplementary budget aimed at allocating to local governments 30 million euros and another 100 million to help continue economic activity in the country, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

«30 million euros earmarked for local governments can, for example, compensate kindergarten fees,»

Estonian Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab explained. «It can also be used to cover other expenses, such as delivering food to elderly or buying personal protective equipment.»

Read also: COVID-19 update in Baltics. 493 infection cases in Latvia, 696 in Lithuania, 961 in Estonia

Believing that Estonian local governments should go on with investments to help keep the economy going EUR 70 million have been earmarked for cities and parishes for additional investments, for example repairing, renovating and demolishing buildings, renewing street lightning and other. EUR 30 million are planned to be used to upgrade roads, ERR wrote about the supplementary budget bill submitted the Estonian parliament.