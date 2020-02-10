Estonian households hit by power outages during storm

All across Estonia power outages have taken place in the night to Monday, February 10, with over 3 100 households left without electricity, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

In the Baltic country, southern winds overnight reached the speeds of 7-13 metres per second with gusts up to 20 metres per second inland, and 12-18 metres per second with gusts up to 26 metres per second on the western islands and the coast., ERR reports.

Strong storm winds left more than 1,600 households without power Sunday, February 9, overnight, and just under 3,200 households without power as of 9 a.m. Monday.

The worst-affected were Pärnu and Rapla Counties, wrote ERR, citing electric grid operator Elektrilevi. Another 549 clients in Harju County are also without power, as are 365 clients in Saare County and 326 clients in Võru County.