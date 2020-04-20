Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year

In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.

Estonia’s official statistics authority wrote in a press release on Monday, April 20, that in March, compared to February, the producer price index was affected more than average by price decrease in the production of fuel oils, electricity and heat energy supply and in the production of chemicals. Meanwhile, prices increased in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products also had an impact on the index.

Compared to March 2019, the index was affected more than average by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of fuel oils, electronic equipment, and wood and wood products, but also by price increase in the manufacture of metal products and in mining and quarrying, Estonian statisticians found.

As to changes in export price index, it dropped by 4.6% compared to February 2020.

The prices of oil and chemical products and electricity decreased the most, while the prices of peat products and furniture increased. Compared to March 2019, the export price index decreased by 5.9%.

The import price index changed by -3.7% compared to February 2020. The prices of oil products, electricity and chemical products decreased more than average, while the prices of rubber and plastic products, leather products and footwear, and pharmaceutical products increased. The import price index decreased by 3.6% compared to March 2019, official statistics showed.

Estonian statisticians explained in the press release that the producer price index of industrial output as well as the export and import price indices were mainly affected by the price decrease of oil products on the global market.