Estonian industrial prices drop by 3.5% on year
In Estonian industry, the producer price index of industrial output decreased by 3.5% between March 2019 and March this year. From February 2019 to March 2020, a decrease of 0.9% was registered by Statistics Estonia.
Estonia’s official statistics authority wrote in a press release on Monday, April 20, that in March, compared to February, the producer price index was affected more than average by price decrease in the production of fuel oils, electricity and heat energy supply and in the production of chemicals. Meanwhile, prices increased in mining and quarrying and in the manufacture of food products also had an impact on the index.
Compared to March 2019, the index was affected more than average by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, in the manufacture of fuel oils, electronic equipment, and wood and wood products, but also by price increase in the manufacture of metal products and in mining and quarrying, Estonian statisticians found.
As to changes in export price index, it dropped by 4.6% compared to February 2020.
The prices of oil and chemical products and electricity decreased the most, while the prices of peat products and furniture increased. Compared to March 2019, the export price index decreased by 5.9%.
The import price index changed by -3.7% compared to February 2020. The prices of oil products, electricity and chemical products decreased more than average, while the prices of rubber and plastic products, leather products and footwear, and pharmaceutical products increased. The import price index decreased by 3.6% compared to March 2019, official statistics showed.
Estonian statisticians explained in the press release that the producer price index of industrial output as well as the export and import price indices were mainly affected by the price decrease of oil products on the global market.
Keywords: crisis economy Estonia industrial price index statistics
COVID-19 infected in the Baltics. 739 in Latvia, 1 326 in Lithuania, 1 535 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 739, increasing by 12 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 326 infection cases.
Plenary session of the Supreme Court supports Strupišs as chairman of the court
On Monday, 20 April, the Supreme Court’s plenary session decided to support Aigars Strupišs candidacy for approval in the Saeima.
PVD commences annual rabies vaccination for foxes and raccoon dogs in Latvia
Every spring the Food and Veterinary Service performs vaccination of forest animals – foxes and raccoon dogs – against rabies.
Spain plans to allow children go outside after month in home isolation
In Spain, where over 20 000 people have died from the complications of COVID-19, the government has announced the worst point of the epidemic being left behind and plans to allow children to go outside homes, British broadcaster BBC reports.
State Education Content Centre’s head promises exams to be shorter, not easier
It is expected centralized exams in Latvia will be shorter but not easier this year, said State Education Content Centre head Guntars Catlaks in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorāma.
Air temperature in Latvia to reach +18° C this week
In spite of air temperature dropping below 0 C at night this week, daytime air temperature will be more spring-like as air temperature is expected to reach +16° C… +18° C, as reported by Latvian State Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.
Violent attacks take place in Canada leaving 17 people dead
In eastern Canada, a series of killings have taken place, where 17 people, including the suspected attacker died, British news portal The Guardian reports.
No COVID-19 infection cases found in Latvian prisons so far
So far not a single COVID-19 infection case has been found in prisons in Latvia – neither among convicts nor among prison guards, said chief of Prison Administration Ilona Spure in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
Coronavirus in the Baltics. 727 in Latvia, 1 298 in Lithuania, 1 528 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 727, increasing by 15 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 298 infection cases.
Week in Lithuania: Seimas set to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown, former President acquitted
In Lithuania, the top news of the past week were Seimas’ readiness to go back to normalcy, town near Vilnius placed on lockdown and non-food retailers, repair shops being allowed to reopen.
BNN summary of the week: support for unemployed. Optimization of state administration. Airport changes
BNN gives you a summary of the key events of the past week, told in news stories of the following topics: Inspection; Riga City Council; Unemployed; Changes at the airport; Saving on labour?; Limiting the pandemic and School’s end.
COVID-19 infected in Baltics. 712 in Latvia, 1 239 in Lithuania, 1 512 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 712, increasing by 30 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 239 infection cases. It should be mentioned here that 18 of the 30 new infection cases were found for people from Zilais krusts asylum.
Police fine three in Riga for not maintaining distance and virus denial
Riga Municipal Police has fined a group of three people for failure to maintain required 2 m distance. Each has been fined EUR 100, as reported by RPP.
General government budget deficit in Latvia at EUR 63.2 million in 2019
In 2019 general government budget deficit accounted for EUR 63.2 million or 0.2 % of the Gross Domestic Product and general government consolidated gross debt amounted to EUR 11.24 billion or 36.9 % of the GDP.
Marriage numbers in Latvia increase in February
During the three months of 2020, a total of 1 744 marriages were registered. It should be noted that this year comparatively many marriages were registered in February.
Tallink to begin collective lay-off in Latvia
Estonian-owned ferry operator Tallink Latvija AS has on Friday, April 17, notified the Latvian crew members and shore personnel of the Tallink Grupp that it is commencing a collective redundancies process involving around 550 Latvian employees, the group wrote in a press release.
E-services in other EU countries available to Latvian e-ID card holders
Latvia has become the second country among Nordic Countries and Baltic States whose national electronic identification tools can be used to receive cross-border e-services in other European Union member states, as reported by Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
COVID-19 spread in Baltics. 682 in Latvia, 1 149 in Lithuania, 1 459 in Estonia
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infection cases in Latvia has reached 682, increasing by 7 new cases in the past day. Lithuania, meanwhile, reports 1 149 infection cases.
Infectologist: as long as there is no COVID-19 vaccine, people will have to maintain social distance
As long as there is COVID-19 vaccine, some social distancing will have to remain, said Latvian Healthcare Ministry’s chief specialist for infectology Uga Dumpis in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Actually … more people died; China increases Wuhan victim number by half
In Wuhan, the Chinese city, where COVID-19 originated, authorities have increased the coronavirus-related death toll by 50%, The Guardian reports.
Unemployed aid benefit planned to be set at EUR 130
Unemployed aid benefit may be paid to Latvian residents for a period of four months and its maximum amount will be set at EUR 130, as confirmed by Latvian Welfare Minister’s advisor for communication affairs Jānis Zariņš.
Bulgaria restricts car traffic around capital Sofia
The Bulgarian government has closed car traffic to and from the capital Sofia seeking to contain the spread of COVID-19 before the Orthodox Easter on April 19, The Sofia Globe news portal reports.
Riga City Council snap elections officially scheduled for 29 August
The snap elections in Riga are officially set to take place 29 August 2020. This much was decided by the Saeima on Thursday, 16 April, during the viewing of amendments to the Law on Dismissal of Riga City Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Volume of fuel sold in Latvia down 8.3% in two months
In two months of 2020 a total of 188 184 tonnes of oil products was sold in Latvia, which is 16 957 tonnes of 8.3% less when compared to two months of 2019, according to State Revenue Service’s compiled excise goods turnover indexes.
