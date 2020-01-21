Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
Estonian language watchdog has required Finnish fast food chain Hesburger to translate its English language «drive-in» signs into Estonian as the current practice of the company violates the Language Law of the Baltic country.
Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Monday, January 20, that the Estonian Language Inspectorate sent a corresponding letter to the company’s Estonian branch in December 2019.
«Please add an Estonian language version for all foreign language information pertaining to fast food restaurants, in accordance with the language law,» Ilmar Tomusk told Hesburger, in the letter, as quoted by the ERR.
Estonian is the only official language of Estonia.
Toomas Veersalu, Hesburger board member in Estonia, commented in a response to the inspectorate that they had sent the request to the company’s headquarters in Finland, but as the inspectorate’s letter arrived late in 2019 and the company was on leave from late December to the first week of the year, no concrete decision had been made.
«At this point, we can make it clear that we are expected to apply real, definitive, comprehensive measures by the end of July 2019,» said a Hesburger spokesperson, according to the ERR.
Raimonds Vējonis elected as president of Latvian Basketball Association
On Tuesday, 21 January, former president of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis was elected president of Latvian Basketball Association, as reported by Latvian public media portal lsm.lv.
Spain’s powerful storm turns tragic
In Spain, a powerful storm has brought flooding, low temperatures and violent winds to the country’s eastern coast, where four people died according to the BBC and local authorities.
Riga City Council opposition sees no reason to sign for Oļegs Burovs’ dismissal
Political parties representing the opposition in Riga City Council have no plans at the moment to start gathering signatures to have the city council’s chairman Oļegs Burovs dismissed, because they believe the Saeima will soon vote for the entire city council’s dismissal in the coming weeks, interviewed politicians admit.
Courts in Russian cities evacuated over bomb threats
In Russian cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, 11 courts have been evacuated after e-mailed bomb threats were received, Russian state news agency TASS reports. This far, the threats have been unsubstantiated
Minister: a wider range of candidates to lead State Police would benefit society
Having a wider range of potential contenders to lead Latvian State Police would be in society’s interests, said Interior Affairs Minister Sandis Ģirģens in an interview to LTV programme Rīta Panorāma on Tuesday, 21 January.
LZP regional faction urges talks to discuss splitting from ZZS
Latvian Green Party’s Cēsis faction believes the party should discuss the possibility of splitting from the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by newspaper Latvijas Avīze.
Swedbank predicts 2.2% economic growth for Latvia in 2020
Latvia’s national economic growth in 2020 will rely on private consumption. Overall growth is expected at 2.2%, according to Swedbank chief economist Liva Zorgenfreija.
U.S. impeachment court begins against Donald Trump
In the Senate of the U.S. Congress, the impeachment court is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 21, aimed at establishing whether or not U.S. President Donald Trump is guilty in charges related to his foreign policy on Ukraine.
IMF cuts global growth forecast to world economy in 2020
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its economic growth forecast for world economy in 2020.
Climate-devoted Davos forum to host conflicting views of Thunberg and Trump
In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum starts on Tuesday, January 21, with a focus on economic changes to turn to sustainability. Among the speakers there are U.S. President Donald Trump and Swedish climate voice Greta Thunberg.
Latvia commemorates journalists of the Barricades
«Every year on 20 January we gather at the Saeima to commemorate the Barricades of 1991 – the days of protection of Latvia’s freedom. Today all of Riga smells of barricade smoke, of freedom. I believe the fires of freedom lit in commemoration of this day will still be lit year after year from now. Most importantly we cannot let these fires die out in our memory,» said Saeima speaker Ināra Mūrniece in a speech addressed to journalists of the Barricades.
Even Jūlijs Krūmiņš’s penalty is not enough to pull state funding from ZZS
The fine enforced by the office of the prosecutor on businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš does not provide for terminating payment of state funding for the Union of Greens and Farmers, as reported by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau.
Kariņš: coalition objects lowered requirements for State Police chief candidates
The ruling coalition in Latvia objects against lowered requirements for candidates who want to become the next chief of State Police, not the organization of a selection process, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after a coalition meeting on Monday, 20 January.
Last year’s accomplishments in Latvia’s healthcare
In regards to the accomplishments in healthcare observed over the course of 2019, Latvian Healthcare Minister Ilze Viņķele mentioned the cancellation of the initially planned adoption of the two-basket healthcare system and the signing of the agreement for a transition period until 2021, as reported by Healthcare Ministry.
Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
Estonian language watchdog has required Finnish fast food chain Hesburger to translate its English language «drive-in» signs into Estonian as the current practice of the company violates the Language Law of the Baltic country.
Minister: Rebenoks is one of the winners of Latvenergo council members selection process
The decision regarding approval of the new Latvenergo council, to which is planned to delegate Latvian Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s advisor Pāvels Rebenoks, could be made by Economy Ministry’s state secretary, said Nemiro.
Railway freight volumes in Latvia drop 15.8% in 2019
When compared to 2018, railway freight volumes in Latvia had declined 15.8% in 2019. Total railway freight volumes reached 41.492 million tonnes, according to data from the Transport Ministry.
UN: Illegal for countries to send back climate refugees
UN Human Rights Committee has found that it is illegal for countries to send refugees to their home countries if their lives or welbeing is in danger at home.
18 589 thousand children born and 12 913 marriages signed in Latvia in 2019
In Latvia, birth number has been declining for four years in a row. 18 589 births were registered in 2019, which is 725 births fewer than in 2018.
Kaimiņš invites KPV LV to decide on party’s liquidation during congress
KPV LV does more bad than good for the country now and is beyond saving, said the party’s founder, Saeima deputy Artuss Kaimiņš in an interview to Latvijas Radio, inviting members of the party to decide on its liquidation at the upcoming congress.
Krūmiņš and Raitums receive fines for illegal financing of ZZS and For Latvia from the Heart
At the end of 2019 Businessman Jūlijs Krūmiņš and financial consultant associated with him Jorens Raitums both agreed to pay EUR 100 000 fine for using third parties to gather money for the Union of Greens and Farmers and For Latvia from the Heart, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
Estonia’s producer price index of industrial output decreased from December 2018 to December 2019 by 1.2%, the country’s official statistical body Statistics Estonia estimated.
Justice Minister: Bičkovičs might pick prosecutor general candidate before amendments
Ivars Bičkovičs, chairman of the Supreme Court of Latvia, may be able to perform some manoeuvres to pick the most appropriate candidate for the post of prosecutor general before amendments aimed at changing the order candidates for the aforementioned position are picked come to force, said Latvian Justice Minister Jānis Bordāns in an interview to newspaper Latvijas Avīze.
Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
In Estonia, where statistics expect the 2019 to have been the fifth consecutive year of population growth, the Population Affairs Minister has pointed to current foreign immigration rate exceeding the country’s aim of foreign immigration.
Programme: minister wants state secretary gone over an objection
Prior to major changes in Latvenergo’s council and board, the company’s current supervisor and Economy Ministry’s state secretary Ēriks Eglītis may lose his post. It is worth mentioning that he objected to providing Economy Minister Ralfs Nemiro’s once boss Pāvels Rebenoks an official post, as reported by TV3 programme Nekā personīga.
Latest
- Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
- Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
- Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
- Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion
- Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities
- Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses
- Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia
- Construction of Rail Baltica railway in Estonia could begin in 2022, firm says
- Vegetables in Estonia drove food price hike in 2019
Most read
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
- Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion
- Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities
- Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia
- Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses
- Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
- Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
- Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
Most commented
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
- Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth
- Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019
- Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs
- Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia
- Bus company asks Estonia to help fund natural gas-powered buses
- Drunk driver in Estonia causes crash with three fatalities
- Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion
Top 5 Business news
- Week in Lithuania: police on hunt of a child’s kidnapper, 2020 conscription list announced, Belarus seeks Lithuania’s help
- Purgaile: the number of banks may decrease in Latvia this year
- Foreign investment volumes in Latvia reach EUR 7.03 billion in 2019
- BNN investigation | Raunas street property: quiet assistant with a «secret wallet» for Lembergs
- Latvian Railway plans to lay off 1 500 employees
Top 5 Social news
- Ventspils opposition: Lembergs continues using Ventspils City Council for his interests despite sanctions
- PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
- Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s
- Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration
- Week in Lithuania: police on hunt of a child’s kidnapper, 2020 conscription list announced, Belarus seeks Lithuania’s help
Top 5 World news
- Statistics: Lithuania registers first population growth year since 1990s
- Latvian Saeima to ask Denmark to not extradite Kristīne Misāne to South African Republic
- Estonian energy giant cuts CO2 emissions, plans new oil plant
- Prime minister affirms possibility of carrying oil supplies for Belarus through Latvia
- Russian State Duma approves Putin’s new Prime Minister
Top 5 Video
- Austria’s first female Chancellor to head government until snap elections
- Estonian expedition Antarctica 200 leaves for six-month journey
- Hungary involves Estonia in efforts to fend off migration deals
- Captain arrested over Budapest ship collision as search for victims continues
- Video: European Spitzenkandidaten debate key EU issues in Brussels
Newest galleries
- In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
- PHOTO: New Year’s fireworks at 11 November Embankment in Riga
- Festive atmosphere high in Vilnius as thousands attend Christmas Run
- PHOTO: doctors and opponents of municipal reform protest outside the Saeima
- PHOTO: State Fire and Rescue Service urges government to provide more funding
Newest comments
-
Best Foods @ 2020-01-17 20:35:44
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-17 18:47:29
-
Tim @ 2020-01-16 02:47:22
This is why they mentioned “single-use plastic products” And encourage you purchase more their reusable container and cup.
-
Zerry @ 2020-01-14 23:02:00
Of course, money talks. And maybe also Lembergs knows so much of sensitive private information about oersons that better not to try to let him alone aside.
-
meddco healthcare @ 2020-01-14 11:23:48
wow! you are sharing best blog about flu, its very informative. follow meddco for the affordable treatments