Estonian language inspectors ask Hesburger to translate its «drive-in» signs

Estonian language watchdog has required Finnish fast food chain Hesburger to translate its English language «drive-in» signs into Estonian as the current practice of the company violates the Language Law of the Baltic country.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Monday, January 20, that the Estonian Language Inspectorate sent a corresponding letter to the company’s Estonian branch in December 2019.

«Please add an Estonian language version for all foreign language information pertaining to fast food restaurants, in accordance with the language law,» Ilmar Tomusk told Hesburger, in the letter, as quoted by the ERR.

Estonian is the only official language of Estonia.

Toomas Veersalu, Hesburger board member in Estonia, commented in a response to the inspectorate that they had sent the request to the company’s headquarters in Finland, but as the inspectorate’s letter arrived late in 2019 and the company was on leave from late December to the first week of the year, no concrete decision had been made.

«At this point, we can make it clear that we are expected to apply real, definitive, comprehensive measures by the end of July 2019,» said a Hesburger spokesperson, according to the ERR.