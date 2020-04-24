Estonian leading newspaper distancing itself from calls for state aid to media

In Estonia, the leading daily on the market has cited concerns of journalistic independence as it distanced itself from the calls by a newspaper association for state aid as the crisis endangers the operation of media, ERR reports.

In the middle of April 2020, the Estonian Newspaper Association suggested to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas for the state to organize large-scale campaigns in all private media channels by the end of the year, and also that the European Commission could permit member states to reduce VAT on all media output to zero percent, ERR wrote.

Mart Raudsaar (Mart Raudsaar), the editor-in-chief of Postimees, has now explained in a piece published by Postimees: «There is still a request from the media union for the government to buy advertisements in the Estonian press for one million euros every month, and until the end of the year, for a total of eight million euros. Postimees does not want our journalistic independence to be called into question.»

ERR reports that the daily is part of the Postimees Group, which also owns and manages several regional dailies with Sakala, Saarte Hääl and Viru Teataja among them.