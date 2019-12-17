Estonian minister critical of Finnish new PM survives no-confidence vote

Estonian Interior Minister, who called Finland’s new Prime Minister a «cashier» from «the reds», who were trying to destroy their country, has on Tuesday survived a no-confidence vote in the Estonian parliament.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme (EKRE) stayed on as on Tuesday, December 17, morning, with 44 votes were in favor out of the necessary 51.

A total of 13 legislators abstained from the vote, including 11 Isamaa MPs and MP Oudekki Loone (Centre Party) from the ruling coalition.

Kallas: Damaged Estonian-Finnish relations

The no-confidence proposal, which was handed by the opposition Reform Party, included the signatures of 46 MPs of the 101-seat Riigikogu, and focused on the recent case involving critical comments regarding Finland’s new Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the Finnish government.

«We are expressing no confidence in Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Estonia Mart Helme in connection with his personal attack against Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin,» Kaja Kallas, the leader of the opposition Reform Party reasoned. «With his language, the Minister of the Interior has damaged Estonian-Finnish relations and the reputation of the Estonian state, and degraded women and people of various social backgrounds. Mart Helme’s behavior unequivocally demonstrates that he is not fit to bear the responsibility of member of the government.»

Helme draws parallels with Lenin

ERR reports that Helme is also the chairman of the EKRE party. On Sunday, December 15, he called them «reds», who were attempting to destroy the country.

Commenting on Finnish politics on Räägime asjast, a program on radio station TRE, Helme called into question the competence of the new government to be able to manage as the executive power, ERR reports.

«I would still recall [former USSR leader] Vladimir Ulyanov-Lenin’s saying that every cook could become a minister, or something to that effect,» he told. «Now we can see that a salesgirl has become prime minister and some other street activist and uneducated person have also become members of the government.»