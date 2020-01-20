Estonian minister stresses immigration’s dominance in population growth

In Estonia, where statistics expect the 2019 to have been the fifth consecutive year of population growth, the Population Affairs Minister has pointed to current foreign immigration rate exceeding the country’s aim of foreign immigration.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that the preliminary data of the Statistics recorded 12,240 people arriving in Estonia, and 7,210 leaving the country, in 2019.

Population Affairs Minister Riina Solman pointed to 2018’s figures, saying non-Estonian citizens accounted for over 80 percent of net immigration that year, ERR wrote.

Read also: Estonian population growth continues in 2019 due to immigration

«To maintain population balance, Estonia has set itself an immigration limit of 0.1% of Estonia’s permanent population, or slightly more than 1,300 people per year,» Solman commented as cited by the ERR on Sunday, January 19.