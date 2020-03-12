Estonian MPs adopt pension reform rejected before by President Kaljulaid

The Estonian Parliament has passed for the second time a sweeping pension reform that sets forth making second pillar pension reform voluntary. The draft law was previously returned to MPs by President Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

Estonian legislators passed the draft law on Wednesday, March 11, by 52 votes in favor to 43 against. The bill envisages make membership of the so-called second pillar of the Estonian pension scheme, which deals with employee contributions, voluntary, where it had previously been mandatory, ERR reports.

Helir-Valdor Seeder, leader of the of the coalition Pro Patria faction, whose brainchild the draft law largely was, commented on the vote.

«So far, practice has shown that our pension system needs a reform which would ensure the sustainability of the pension system. Our goal is to give every person in Estonia the freedom to decide whether to invest independently, leave, or join another pension pillar,» the MP commented.

Next, the draft law will go to Kaljulaid for promulgation. If the President rejects it again, the decision would need to be made at the Estonian Supreme Court, ERR reports.