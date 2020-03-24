Estonian National Library observes hike in book borrowing amid COVID-19

With Estonia’s first week of emergency situation over, the country’s National Library has observed a swift increase in book borrowing and reader registration, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

Since Estonia announced its emergency situation in mid-March, at the Estonian National Library reading rooms are closed, but registered readers can still borrow books either via e-catalogue ESTER or by contacting the institution directly. Ordered books can be taken from the foyer of the library or from the Book Dispenser, which is located outside of the library, ERR reports.

On Monday, March 16, nearly two and a half times as many (339) books were borrowed in a day.

As to the registration of readers, the Tallinn-based National Library has seen a sudden increase of registrations with 714 new readers through the first three weeks of March, which is more than through the whole month of March in 2019.