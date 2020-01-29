Estonian parliament to vote on divisive pension reform

In the Estonian parliament votes on pension reform are planned as the opposition has pledged to do its utmost to keep it from being passed amid concerns what effects the chance of withdrawing second pillar payments ne masse could have.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that the Bank of Estonia and the International Monetary Fund have voiced their concerns.

Criticism mostly surrounds the possibility of a short-term shock to the economy if large numbers of people withdraw accumulated funds once the option is available, which have to be done in one go rather than in instalments, from the second pillar – employee contributions. It has been obligatory most Estonian workers since 2010, ERR reports.

The Estonian government has tied the vote on the pension reform to a vote of confidence.

ERR reports that late night sessions at the parliament in the weeks in the run up to the vote had seen nearly 1,000 amendments to the pension reform bill being submitted by opposition Reform Party and Social Democratic Party members.