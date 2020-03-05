Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself

In the EU, the attitude of governments has changed and the decision-making process has improved for the bloc to be able to avert a migration crisis like one in 2015, all Estonian parliamentary parties believe, according to ERR broadcaster.

In a discussion of leading members of all parties represented in the Estonian parliament hosted by ETV this week, Estonian Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) told that the Estonian government’s clear line is to avoid mistakes he said were made in Europe in 2015.

«I see that this attitude has actually changed in other European countries. (..) It is absolutely essential that Europe be able to control its own borders. This is a security issue. I would like to hope that we can achieve this together with European countries,» Reinsalu said, according to ERR.

The opposition is weary of Greece’s resources. Opposition Social Democratic Party MP, ex-minister Jevgeni Ossinovski expressed the view that that recent decisions taken in the EU were bringing better coherence and foresight to the international arena.

«On the other hand, it is clear that while there are currently 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, plus about one million on the Syria-Turkey border, meaning when such large numbers start moving towards Europe at the same time, 20 border guards and two boats don’t present that much of an obstacle,» the Social Democratic MP argued, as quoted by ERR.