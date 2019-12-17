Estonian pharmacy reform rejected in parliament after U-turn in substance

The Estonian parliament has on Tuesday narrowly defeated the push of the government to amend the country’s Medicines Act as opposition reasoned that the Riigikogu had to show it is not «possible to buy legislation».

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that the ruling coalition had scrapped an earlier set of reforms which would have placed more control of the pharmacies sector in the hands of individual pharmacists

After pressure from pharmacy chain lobby groups the government replaced them with a bill which was more or less the opposite, ERR evaluated.

So on Tuesday, December 17, the draft proposal to amend the Medicines Act was rejected, with 50 votes in support, 46 votes against and none impartial, at the 101-seat Riigikogu.

Former Health Minister, now opposition MP Riina Sikkut proposed scrapping the bill, describing it as a brilliant example of how things should not be done.

«As a citizen, I cannot agree to it being possible to buy legislation in Estonia,»

Sikkut reasoned, pointing to the bill and the interests of medicine wholesalers in it. «It is a matter of parliamentary dignity.»