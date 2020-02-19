Estonian police finds potentially fatal substances added to illegal drugs

In Estonia, the police have informed the society about finding rat poison and washing powder in illegal drugs, ERR reports.

This week, the Rait Pikaro, chief of the narcotics crimes unit in the Northern Prefecture at the Estonian Police and Border Guard, stated to ETV that drug dealers are not purposely trying to kill anyone, they focus on getting money from addicts.

«The substances are not mixed according to a scientific method. They simply add what is at hand. Those substances that have a suitable texture are used, for example, soda, starch, washing powder» Pikaro explained according to ERR.

Aljona Kurbatova, the head of the Narcotics Prevention Centre at the Estonian National Institute for Health Development, added: «Seemingly innocent substances, such as flour [can be added], but can also have a toxic reaction. The list of substances that can be found in drugs is very large».