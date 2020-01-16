Estonian power grid executive detained over bribery suspicion

The Estonian Internal Security Service has detained a board member of the Elektrilevi power grid operator over suspicion of taking a bribe.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that the firm is Estonia’s largest network operator.

On Wednesday, January 15, the Estonian Internal Security Service detained Taavo Randna who has been a member of Elektrilevi’s Management Board since 2018 and has been in charge of product and service development.

In addition, another person was detained on suspicion of offering bribes. Operative workers have also carried out searches at the suspects’ work and places of residence.

Estonian Public Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Olja Kivistik has commented that the case is in its early stage and additional information cannot be revealed.

Estonian energy giant Eesti Energia announced Taavo Randna has been recalled from the position of member of the management board naming the loss of confidence as the reason, ERR reports.