Estonian President asks Finland to never mind Estonian Interior Ministers criticism

Comments on Finland by Estonian Interior Minister Mart Helme have been so undiplomatic that Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has appologised to her Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports that on Monday, December 16, the chancery of the Finnish President stated: «President Kaljulaid asked President Niinistö to issue an apology to the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin and to the Government [on her behalf]».

Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman and Minister of the Interior Mart Helme verbally attacked Finland’s new government in comments aired on a radio show Sunday, December 16, calling them «reds» that are trying to destroy the country.

Helme also personally criticized Social Democrat Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office on December 10 doubting how someone who had once worked as a cashier could become the head of government, ERR reports.