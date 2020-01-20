Estonian producer price index decreased in 2019

Estonia’s producer price index of industrial output decreased from December 2018 to December 2019 by 1.2%, the country’s official statistical body Statistics Estonia estimated.

According to a press release by Statistics Estonia published on Monday, January 20, the producer price index of industrial output fell by 0.9% compared to November and by 1.2% compared to December 2018.

Compared to December 2018, the index was changed mostly by price decrease in electricity and heat energy supply, manufacture of wood and wood products and paper products, but also by a price increase in the manufacture of fuel oils.

Statistics Estonia wrote that the data are based on the questionnaires Producer price, Export price and Import price, the deadline of which was January 6, 2020.