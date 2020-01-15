Estonian residents continue actively purchasing alcohol in Latvia

Estonian alcoholic drinks retailers say cross-border trade with Latvia remains active. On top of that, Estonian residents purchase not only cheaper alcoholic beverages but also new tobacco products.

The price difference between Estonia and Latvia remains large even though Estonia had reduced excise tax for alcohol in summer last year to reduce cross-border trade, said manager of Alko1000 network of stores selling alcoholic beverages Einars Visnapū.

«People make mistakes. The media write Estonia has reduced excise tax by 25% and that alcohol is now cheaper in our country – it is most definitely not cheap. The price difference with Latvia remains as high as it was at the beginning, may be even larger,» Visnapū told BNS news agency on Tuesday, 14 January.

Alcohol retailer Superalko reported on Tuesday that stores located along Latvia’s border have experienced a rapid increase of innovative tobacco products.

Read also: Latvian ruling coalition may be asked to discuss slower excise tax climb for alcohol

Superalco manager in Latvia Lauri Uibo says alcohol trade in the network’s stores has stabilized. Lately, however, there has been an increase of sales of new tobacco products.

Uibo also notes heated tobacco products in Estonia are not available because of laws, whereas in Latvia and in Lithuania there are no restrictions.