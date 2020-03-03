Estonian schools step up hygiene

In Estonia, where one case of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 has been found, increased hygiene measures have been noticed by the public broadcaster ERR.

In the Estonian capital, the Tallinn English College has introduced stands with disinfectants right by the school’s coatrooms aimed at keeping hands clean to both children and teaching staff during the current respiratory virus season. Topics related to proper hygiene are also discussed in class.

Tallinn English College principal Toomas Kruusimägi unveiled that after the school break, which ended on March 1, the first day back at school following break did not see a marked increase in the number of absences, ERR reports.

Meanwhile, the Tallinn Tõnismäe Science School was notified by the parents of four students that they had traveflled to at-risk regions abroad during the holidays. Its principal Nina Sõtnik told ERR that that the schoolwork of children staying home from school will be arranged digitally:

«They will receive all homework via e-school, they have their textbooks, and if students come after school with some problems with learning new material, teachers will certainly arrange for consultations and help».