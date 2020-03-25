Estonian shopping centre: Mall closure not fair

In Estonia, the head of a large shopping centre in Tallinn has criticised the order of the government to close shopping centres in the country amid the fight with COVID-19, as, he believes, the decision is not wise and is unfair, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

Guido Pärnits heads the Ülemiste shopping centre with dozens of different retailers in Tallinn. In an interview with the ETV on Wednesday, March 25, he criticised the leadership of the Estonian Association of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises for supporting the decision, ERR wrote.

«It was in favour of that decision [of shopping mall closures], and its reasoning had recently begun to propagate the myth of [shopping mall] landlords being one of the heathen capitalists, for whom it is beneficial that a shopping centre should not be closed, there is no force majeure situation and they can ask for full rents at a time when there is actually no turnover and no visitors,» Pärnits told ETV.

The argued that with «most operators» «there’s no such situation».

Pärnits went on to say that owners of the shopping centres are ready to help tenants in every way with rent discounts, zero rents and turnover-based rents, ERR reports.

Reportedly, the Estonian government has announced that to limit the spread of COVID-19, from Friday, March 27, shopping centres would be closed, but grocery shops, pharmacies, telecommunications outlets, banks, postal collection machines, and shops selling or renting medical devices would remain open.