Estonian strategic oil shale mine to restart work after period of caution

The Estonia mine, which is a strategic site for energy production in the country, has been closed from early April. Concern of a possible COVID-19 outbreak among its 800 workers has not come true and a reopening of operations is planned for next week, ERR reports.

In the first days of April, the executives of Enefit Kaevandused, the mining arm of Estonian state-owned energy group of companies Eesti Energia, were forced to suspend operations of the company’s Estonia underground mine. The decision was taken after an employee of the mine was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Now, the company plans restarting work in the mine on Monday, April 27.

«The employee in question has now recovered and as far as we know, the virus was not transmitted to other employees. As a result, work at the underground mine can resume, addressing precautionary measures to help hinder the spread of the virus,» Enefit Kaevandused CEO Andres Vainola explained as cited by the ERR.

The Enefit Kaevandused has the backing of the Estonian Health Board in its decision, ERR reports.