Estonian Tallink Grupp sees profit growth of EUR 9.7 million on year

Estonian provider of ferry transport and related services Tallink Grupp has worked in 2019 with a net profit of 49.7 million euros, according to its unaudited financial results of the year, as reported by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

The financial results released on Thursday to the Tallinn Stock Exchange indicate that the firm has managed to increase its profit from EUR 40 million in 2018. Tallink Grupp also reported the highest fourth quarter result of the last five years at a net profit of EUR 5.5 million, up from losses of EUR 1.8 million on year, ERR reports.

Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene commented as quoted by the ERR: «The overall positive outcome for 2019 is the result of strong cost control, more group-wide centralized procurement activities, business optimization projects, the automation of certain activities, investments already made into increasing energy efficiency and reduced fuel consumption on our vessels and many other activities aimed at improving the profitability of our business».