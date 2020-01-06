Estonian teachers to strike over dismissal of principal

Teachers at an Estonian school have announced a strike next week seeking to return their school principal to her position, which she was asked to leave unexpectedly in December.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports on Monday, January 6, that Teachers at Kiviõli Secondary School are demanding the reinstatement of Heidi Uustalu as principal after she was unexpectedly fired in December.

The municipality leadership argues that striking for this reason is against the law.

The teachers have held a warning strike on December 17.

Similarily to municipal leaders, nine parents of school pupils also condemn the teachers’ plans to strike, and submitted a letter explaining this position to the municipal government.

ERR reports that Mariliis Randmer, who is representing the teachers at Kiviõli High School, believes that teachers have the right to stand up for their principles.

«The public may not even know that being a teacher doesn’t mean just teaching. (..) They also belong to a team, and a teacher has their own rights and obligations,» Randmer explained.