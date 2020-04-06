Estonian top virologist: Peak of COVID-19 will be flattened out

Estonian virologist Irja Lutsar, who is part of the Estonian government’s working group of COVID-19 has forecast that the peak point of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Estonia will be long, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reports.

In Estonia, the joint efforts by doctors, scientists and the government to prolong the infection period as much as possible in Estonia have succeeded, virology professor and member of the government’s coronavirus task force Irja Lutsar evaluated as cited by ERR on Sunday, April 5.

At the same time, the progress of the efforts also mean that the peak period will not pass in a few days like it did in China and will rather progress gradually as it has in Italy, Slovenia and Norway, according to the professor.

«Indeed, the curve in Estonia will not be a sharp one like in China, rather, it will be like what we are seeing in Italy where some days bring more new cases and some days fewer, with the first signs of abatement on the horizon. That peak will be long for us,» Lutsar expects as quoted by the ERR.