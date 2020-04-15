Estonian unemployment rising quickest in youth joblessness

In Estonia, where due to a month-long emergency situation and an outbreak of COVID-19, unemployment is rising, the highest rate of newly terminated working relationships has been recorded among young adults, ERR reports.

Statistics from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund indicated that the overall rate of unemployment in Estonia is 6.9%, but the rate among young people is 7.2% and is growing, ERR wrote, citing ETV, on Wednesday, April 15.

The director of the Youth Department of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Olev Kersen explained to ETV programme AK:

«Young adults, more often than not, have little experience. Regarding the age group of 16-24, they often haven’t obtained a professional education.»

Although the state of the Estonian employment market is uncertain, the Unemployment Insurance Fund is arranging a virtual job and career fair from Tuesday, April 14 to Friday, April 17, to highlight the current possibilities and employment schemes, ERR reports.