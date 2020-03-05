Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay

In Estonia, the average monthly wage before taxes grew in all counties in 2019, yet the average wage in top earning county as opposed to lowest paid county shows a difference of over 30%, according official statistics.

Statistics Estonia reported in a press release, published on Tuesday, March 3, wrote that the average monthly gross wages and salaries of Estonian enterprises, institutions and organisations were 1,407 euros, i.e. 7.4% higher than in 2018.

In 2019, by county, the average monthly gross wages and salaries continued to be highest in Harju (1,531 euros), around the capital Tallinn, and Tartu (1,426 euros) counties, while the lowest were in the western island county of Hiiu (992 euros) and southern border country of Valga (1,058 euros).

The average monthly gross wages and salaries increased in all counties last year, Statistics Estonia reports.