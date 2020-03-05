Estonian wage growth keeps regional differences in pay
In Estonia, the average monthly wage before taxes grew in all counties in 2019, yet the average wage in top earning county as opposed to lowest paid county shows a difference of over 30%, according official statistics.
Statistics Estonia reported in a press release, published on Tuesday, March 3, wrote that the average monthly gross wages and salaries of Estonian enterprises, institutions and organisations were 1,407 euros, i.e. 7.4% higher than in 2018.
In 2019, by county, the average monthly gross wages and salaries continued to be highest in Harju (1,531 euros), around the capital Tallinn, and Tartu (1,426 euros) counties, while the lowest were in the western island county of Hiiu (992 euros) and southern border country of Valga (1,058 euros).
The average monthly gross wages and salaries increased in all counties last year, Statistics Estonia reports.
Industrial production output in Latvia down 4.5% in January
Compared to January 2019, industrial production output decreased by 4.5 %, based on calendar adjusted data at constant prices, in January 2020.
Trade union urges Latvian officials to save transit businesses in Ventspils from destruction
Detroit once symbolized the industrial might of USA. However, once vehicle-manufacturing companies left in the 70s of the last century, the city has become a run-down ghost town. Ventspils is Latvia’s second largest port city at the moment. However, the Finance Capital and Market Commission’s and the government’s unwillingness to assist port companies with problems caused by banks threatens the city with economic collapse, as regional media ventspilnieks.lv was told by Ventspils port companies’ trade union’s advisory council head Linards Gulbis.
Lithuanian Conservatives bet on independent presidential hopeful as Spitzenkandidat for Seimas
Unable to break the polls’ 20-per cent support ceiling, Lithuania’s main opposition party, Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), known colloquially as Conservatives, believe they have found someone who will swoosh them to a resounding victory in general elections in October – Ingrida Šimonytė, the party’s former non-partisan presidential candidate in last year’s election.
Saeima approves Fiscal Discipline Council members
On Thursday, 5 March, Latvia’s Saeima approved Andrejs Jakobsons and Mārtiņš Āboliņš as new members of the Fiscal Discipline Council, as reported by the parliament’s press-service.
Samples from 170 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
So far 170 people in Latvia have been tested for the new coronavirus Covid-19. No new infection cases have been found, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Control Centre.
Estonian parties believe EU can avert migration crisis from repeating itself
In the EU, the attitude of governments has changed to be able to avert a migration crisis like one in 2015, all Estonian parliamentary parties believe, according to ERR broadcaster.
Ukraine accepts PM Honcharuk’s resignation; appoints new head of government
Ukrainian lawmakers have accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. As his successor, the parliament has approved Ukraine’s former Minister for Community and Territorial Development Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.
Bank of Latvia governor offers banks to write off debts left from «bubble era»
Bank of Latvia governor Mārtiņš Kazāks offered banks to write off unrecoverable debts left from so-called «fat years» or «bubble era», which would allow more than 10 000 people to return to the economy.
Latvia supports commencing EU accession talks with North Macedonia
Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs has outlined the joint visit of Baltic and Polish foreign affairs ministers as a strong indication of the EU perspective for North Macedonia, as reported by Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Saeima approves new vice-governor and council member to Bank of Latvia
On Thursday, 5 March, the Saeima approved Māris Kālis as vice-governor of the Bank of Latvia and Zita Zariņa as the bank’s council member, as confirmed by the parliament’s press-service.
Italy to shut schools over Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak
In Italy, which is battling the most serious coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the government has decided to close all schools for 10 days, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Lithuania and Ukraine agree on labour migration regulation
Lithuania and Ukraine have developed and agreed on a bilateral deal on assisting each other in the area of labour migration, Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reports.
IUB prohibits signing of contract in LU House of Letters construction procurement
Latvia’s Procurement Monitoring Bureau has prohibited the signing of a contract in the EUR 35 million worth University of Latvia House of Letters construction procurement, according to information from IUB homepage.
Freight transports in Latvia suffer 8.3% decline in 2019
118 million tons of the freight was carried in transport by land and pipeline in 2019, which is a drop of 10.7 million tons (8.3 %) compared to 2018, when freight transport volume was the largest in the last five years.
Swedbank warns about suspicious text messages sent on bank’s behalf
Swedbank has received information about fraudsters using the bank’s name and sending fake text messages to its clients, the bank warns.
This winter in Estonia was four days long, but it has been worse
The Estonian State Weather Service has concluded that this season, the meteorological winter in the Baltic country was only four days long, yet there has been an even shorter period of snow and cold on record, ERR reports.
Until new regulations are ready, Saeima proposes banning child adoption by foreigners
On Wednesday, 4 March, Saeima’s Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee’s majority conceptually supported establishment of a moratorium on adoption of children by foreigners until new regulations have been developed.
G7 countries agree to stimulate global economy hit by coronavirus
The EU and G7 countries have held a meeting of finance ministers, where they agreed on readiness to help tackle the international outbreak and introduce measures to strengthen the world economy hit by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, Belgian news portal EurActiv reports.
Samples from 152 people reveal no new Covid-19 infections in Latvia
So far 152 people in Latvia have been tested for Covid-19 infection, but no new infection cases have been found, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.
Brussels: Greece is EU’s shield during increased migration from Turkey
The Greek-Turkish border, where borderguards are facing many attempts to cross the border illegally, has been visited by EUs top officials, who pledged financial and practical aid to Greece, British public broadcaster BBC reports.
Riga City Council’s interim administration outlines three priorities
Riga municipality’s interim administration’s priorities until a new city council has been composed will include the planning of the municipality’s budget and its approval, resolution of waste management crisis-related problems and preparation for upcoming snap elections, said the interim administration’s head Edvīns Balševics in an interview to Latvijas Radio.
US democratic voters favour Biden and Sanders on Super Tuesday
In the US, both Democratic and Republican delegates were voting for their chosen candidate to run in the 2020 US presidential election and former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the Democratic camp in nine states, AP news agency reports.
Territorial reform may require corrections after implementation, says Latvian prime minister
The possibility of having to add new corrections to Latvia’s territorial administrative reform in five years after its implementation cannot be excluded. However, this is no excuse for doing nothing now to improve it, said Latvia’s President Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to LTV programme Rīta panorama.
Road Transport Administrative requests blocking of Yandex Taxi mobile app and website
Latvia’s Road Transport Administration had turned to electronic communications service providers with a request to block transport service platform Yandex Taxi mobile app and website, because it continues offering services without registration, as reported by the administration’s representative Zane Plone.
