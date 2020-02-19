Estonian wind farm land sold for EUR 51.4 million

In Estonia, the auction of a 160-hectare plot of land intended for the erection of wind turbines, has been won by Estonian energy giant Eesti Energia, which offered the price of 51.5 million euros, ERR reports.

In the auction, the Estonian State Forest Management Centre organised the sale of the Tootsi wind farm property located in Metsaküla, Vändra rural municipality, central Estonia. The land consists of 40 cadastral units, 38 of which are intended for erection of wind turbines and two for gauge towers, ERR reports.

In the auction held on Tuesday, February 18, the starting price for the 160-hectare plot was EUR 12.3 million. The losing bidders were OÜ Utilitas, Tuuleenergia OÜ (Lithuania) and Energiainvesteeringute AS (Lithuania), ERR wrote.