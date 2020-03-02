EU and UK launch talks on trade and other areas of future relationship

As the United Kingdom is continuing its life as usual in the post-Brexit transition period, Brussels and London beginning on Monday, March 2, their talks on EU-UK future relationship in areas from trade to fisheries and police, AFP news agency reports.

The talks marked by a tight time frame of 10 months will cover trade and trading standards, agriculture, security, transport, energy, fisheries and police cooperation. The EU delegation will be run by Frenchman Michel Barnier and the British delegation by governmental advisor David Frost.

The discussions commence just over a month since Britain ceased to be an EU member, and are meant to wrap up by the end of 2020, AFP wrote.

The Britain’s current transition period, during which it trades like an EU member with no tariffs or other barriers, ends on December 31. British Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is against extending it, despite still having the option to do so, AFP reports.