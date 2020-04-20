EU asked to form an emergency fund to support media and journalism

European Union should immediately form an emergency fund to support media and journalism, says Latvian MEP Dace Melbārde.

According to her, mass media sector is more important than it has ever been. However, at the moment this sector is in critical state. This is why the EU should form an emergency fund – a news media programme, as well as introduce a number of other mechanisms to prevent the deaths of good media, says the politician.

O Monday, 20 April, chairmen of all EU institutions and commissioners were sent Melbārde’s written letter signed by 42 other MEPs, detailing the state of the media sector in member states and the need to act fast.

In this letter the EU is asked to provide immediate support to independent media and quality journalism by forming an emergency fund – news media programme, as well as diver budget funds for traditional mass media and allocating other forms of support.

«Considering the heavy financial situation the media have ended up in and considering the fact we might lose not only quality mass media and journalism but also the fact the empty spots left from them will be quickly filled by propaganda and disinformation. Now is the time for the EU to demonstrate solidarity,» says Melbārde, adding that local and regional media should be the focus, as well as the media active on small markets, such as Latvia.

In her letter, the politician invites action to make sure COVID-19 consequences do not result in the bankruptcy of many media outlets, which could create serious consequences for all of society.

«We have already witnessed wage reduction, lay-offs, and we have received signals from the media sector about a possible media bankruptcy in the next couple of months, if not weeks. This is happening in spite of some media organizations already receiving direct or indirect support from member states,» stresses Melbārde.

To finance the fund for media and journalism, European Commission (EC) would have to research if it is possible to divert part of funding from existing programmes unused because of COVID-19 epidemic. Additionally, EC should also consider developing new support mechanisms.

EC and EP should divert their communication budgets towards traditional news media, not global online platforms. EP should also research opportunities to diver more support to news media during pilot projects, the letter mentions. MEPs who signed it urge governments of member states to provide media direct and indirect support, adding it should be more ambitious in the medium term.

«Support for the media sector should be increased considerably. It is also necessary to enhance media literacy, as well as the importance of artificial intelligence and data literacy in education,» the letter mentions.

Melbārde, who is vice-chairman of the EP Culture and Education Committee, stresses that the mass media business model has been under pressure for a long time and the pandemic has only worsened the situation for them.

The media ecosystem was already brittle before the new coronavirus outbreak, especially because of the growing popularity of online platforms, which have changed media consumption habits, taking away the lion’s share of advertisement revenue from the media, explains the politician.

«On top of that, many media still have deep wounds from the previous global financial crisis, and the healing process has been too slow lately. This is why in parallel to the emergency support, EU’s medium term support should be more ambitious and the available funding for the media industry should be increased considerably. It is also necessary to resolve systematic online platform regulations,» says the MEP.