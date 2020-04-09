EU Court: Poland has to reform disciplinary body in its Supreme Court

The European Court of Justice has called on Poland to stop the operation of the Disciplinary Panel of the Polish Supreme court to separate it from the influence of the parliament and government, British public broadcaster BBC reports.

«Poland must immediately suspend the application of the national provisions on the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court with regard to disciplinary cases concerning judges,»

the ECJ stated on Twitter on Wednesday, April 8.

While each member state in the EU has the right to organise its own judicial system, Poland’s current, politically-influenced judicial disciplinary system «is likely to cause serious and irreparable harm» to legal order in the EU, the ECJ believes.

Poland now has a month to comply with the European Commission’s request that the disciplinary chamber be separated from the parliament and from government, while the court makes its final verdict, BBC reports.