EU member states agree on need of large recovery fund

European Union member states have in a video summit agreed to charge the European Commission with preparing a recovery plan for the bloc amid the crisis of COVID-19, German public broadcaster DW reports.

Following a European Council video summit on Thursday, April 23, which focused on the bloc’s response to the social and economic impact of the coronavirus, leaders from the EU’s 27 member states have agreed that a large recovery fund will be necessary. They failed to agree, however, on specific issues like the size of the fund or how it will be funded.

Member States urged the European Commission to «analyze the exact needs and to urgently come up with a proposal» for the recovery fund, which would be of «a sufficient magnitude,» unveiled the head of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The former Belgian Prime Minister also stated that the bloc signed off on a «Joint Roadmap for Recovery,» which calls for an «unprecedented investment effort». In addition, member state leaders also endorsed a previous deal on a shorter-term EUR 540 billion package and called for it to be available by the beginning of June, DW reports.