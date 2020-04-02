EU planning lending programme to support temporary work schemes

EU member states would guarantee the creation of a fund up to 100 billion euros aimed at providing loans to governments to support workers in countries hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission plans, according to EurActiv.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen stated on Wednesday, April 1, that the EU executive would put forward a new instrument for temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE).

«The SURE instrument will act as a second line of defence, supporting short-time work schemes and similar measures, to help member states protect jobs and thus employees and self-employed against the risk of unemployment and loss of income,” the document seen by EurActiv news portal envisages.

The planned programme, to be approved on Thursday, April will be essentially a lending scheme of EUR 100 billion supported by a system of guarantees from EU member states, EurActiv worte.