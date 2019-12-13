EU prolongs targeted sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

The European Union has extended for another six months its sanctions against Russia’s energy, finance and military sectors. The continued restrictive measures are said to remain in full until Minsk peace deal is implemented.

German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reports that European Union leaders, who met in Brussels on Thursday, December 12, agreed to extend economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, officials said.

The measures were first implemented in 2014 after Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and supported a separatist insurgency in the country’s east.

The targeted sanctions, which were set to end in January 2020, will now be in force until the end of July 2020.

«Prolongation of Russia sanctions is adopted by EU leaders,» Barend Leyts, spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, stated on Twitter.

The restrictive sanctions target Russia’s energy, financial and arms sectors. The EU has said the measures will only be eased if the Minsk cease-fire deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv in 2015 is fully implemented.

The accord calls for both sides to pull back heavy artillery from the front line, Ukraine’s control over its borders, and wider autonomy and local elections for the eastern Donbass region, DW reports.