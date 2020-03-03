EU raises coronavirus risk level, deeming it moderate to high

In the EU, majority of the member states have registered their first cases of the coronavirus-caused disease COVID-19 and the bloc’s health bodies have raised the public risk level setting it on the level of moderate to high, German public broadcaster DW reports.

In the EU, over 2,100 cases have been confirmed in the European Union, with Italy as the worst hit country. More than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Italian authorities. As of Monday, March 2, 52 people who had tested positive in Italy have died and 149 have recovered, DW and The Guardian report.

In Germany, the number of new cases doubled in 24 hours. The eastern federal states of Thuringia and Brandenburg reported their first cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 157.

New cases were also registered for the first time in Latvia, Portugal and outside the EU – in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Jordan, DW reports.