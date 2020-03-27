EU states agree to overcome virus outbreak and economic crisis together

The EU heads of member states and governments have agreed in a distance meeting to fight the virus outbreak in the territory of the bloc with joint efforts, ensuring the supply of medical equipment and funding the development of a vaccine, the EU European Council sated in a press release.

«The COVID-19 pandemic constitutes an unprecedented challenge for Europe and the whole world. It requires urgent, decisive, and comprehensive action at the EU, national, regional and local levels. We will do everything that is necessary to protect our citizens and overcome the crisis,» reads the joint statement of the members of the European Council.

Limiting the spread of the virus

All member states have taken decisive action to contain and slow down the spread of the virus.

The control of the EU’s external borders has been reinforced by applying a coordinated temporary restriction of non-essential travel to the EU. Leaders will monitor the situation and decide whether or not to prolong these measures.

Leaders also agreed to ensure smooth border management for persons and goods. They will, for instance, urgently address the remaining problems concerning EU citizens blocked at internal EU borders and prevented from returning to their home countries. Leaders also agreed to counter disinformation with transparent, timely and fact-based communication on their actions.

Providing medical equipment

Ensuring urgent and adequate provision of medical equipment throughout the EU is the most acute priority. Leaders called on the Commission to continue and accelerate its efforts to help in this respect.

Leaders asked the Commission to explore ways to speed up procedures concerning joint procurement initiatives for personal protective equipment, ventilators and testing supplies.

The Commission will increase the initial budget for the strategic EU stockpile of medical equipment, including for intensive care, and vaccines and therapeutics.

The decision on the authorisation for export of personal protective equipment should lead to the lifting of all forms of internal bans or restrictions.

In the light of the WHO recommendations, it is a matter of urgency to increase testing capacities. Member states will report to the Commission on the situation.

Promoting research

According the press release, in the EU, 140 million euros have already been mobilised for 17 projects, including on vaccines.

Leaders welcomed the initiatives taken by the Commission, the European Innovation Council and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group to provide financial support for the clinical and public health response to the COVID-19 disease.

Tackling socio-economic consequences

Leaders supported the resolute action taken by the European Central Bank to ensure supportive financing conditions in all euro area countries.

They took note of the progress made by the Eurogroup. They also invited the Eurogroup to present proposals within two weeks.

Helping citizens stranded in third countries

Member state leaders will further step up their efforts to ensure that EU citizens stranded in third countries who want to go home can do so. Member states will closely coordinate with the Commission and the Consular Task Force, set up by the EEAS. The Commission will put forward an addendum to the border management guidelines to facilitate transit arrangements for repatriated EU citizens, reads the press release of the European Council.