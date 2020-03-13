EU to offer migrants in Greece EUR 2,000 for returning home

The European Commission has announced a voluntary, month-long programme to the economic migrants in Greek islands offering them 2 000 euros per person to return home, British news portal The Guardian reports.

EU’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, announced this on Thursday, March 12, as an attempt to ease desperate conditions in camps, situated on the eastern Aegean islands of Greece.

«Refugees will not return, of course, they can’t return, but economic migrants that maybe know they will not get a positive asylum decision could be interested in doing that,» The Guardian quoted the commissioner as saying.

Since 2016, 18,151 people have opted to return home from Greece under a voluntary returns programme funded by the EU and run by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration. Only about one-fifth of them were on the islands, the Guardian reports.