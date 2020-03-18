bnn.lv Latviski   bnn-news.com English   bnn-news.ru По-русски
Wednesday 18.03.2020 | Name days: Ilona, Adelīna

EU to prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc for 30 days

LETA
FaceBook
Twitter
Draugiem
print
(No Ratings Yet)

March 18, 2020

Angela Merkele, travel restrictions, Covid-19, EU, coronavirus, airport, Ursula von der Leyen The European Union will prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc from countries not part of the EU for 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus, as announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, 17 March.

Member states have agreed to introduce entry restrictions in the EU. Exceptions will apply to citizens of the European Free Trade Association and the UK, said Merkel, adding EU will coordinate repatriation of stranded travellers.

Read also: International passenger services shut down in Latvia

The proposal to limit unimportant trips to the bloc was voiced by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, 16 March.

Keywords: airport Angela Merkele coronavirus Covid-19 EU travel restrictions Ursula von der Leyen


Leave a reply

Riga Tourism Development Bureau starts working on industry restoration plan

To reduce the consequences of the crisis and provide support to the tourism industry, Riga Tourism Development Bureau has composed a Crisis Management Council of its own and has commenced work on a tourism industry restoration plan, as reported by RTAB board chairman Jānis Jenzis.

March 18, 2020

Catering company Lido temporarily shuts down operations

Latvian catering company Lido has temporarily shut down all operations, as confirmed by the company.

March 18, 2020

VDD: continued search for cross-border cooperation with Russia creates intelligence risks

Latvian municipalities continue looking for options to perform cross-border cooperation with Russia. Among those projects there are significant intelligence risks, according to the report for 2019 from Latvia’s State Security Service.

March 18, 2020

Latvian prime minister prepared to extend state of emergency after 14 April

I doubt one month will be enough. I think we should prepare for the state of emergency to be slightly longer, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš in an interview to programme 900 seconds on 18 March.

March 18, 2020

Economist: it is not yet possible to survey the entire necessary state support volume

Currently it is not possible to estimate the entire necessary support volume to help overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19 and the range of potential support recipients is in the early stages of compilation, says SEB Bank economist Dainis Gašpuitis.

March 18, 2020

EU to prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc for 30 days

The European Union will prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc from countries not part of the EU for 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus, as announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, 17 March.

March 18, 2020

Covid-19 found in kindergarten in Piņķi; 60 confirmed infected people in Latvia

The first child infection case with Covid-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Latvia, as reported by the Disease Prevention and Monitoring Centre.

March 18, 2020

Latvian government supports postponing Riga City Council’s snap elections until 6 June

Latvia’s Cabinet of Ministers decided to support Environment Protection and Regional Development Ministry’s proposal to postpone Riga City Council snap elections until 6 June.

March 17, 2020

Latvian Railway requests EUR 40.8 million from state budget to finance operations

Latvian Railway requires EUR 25 million from Latvia’s state budget to balance finances in 2020 and EUR 15.8 million to compensate ineligible costs for public transport services this year, says LDz representative Ella Pētermane.

March 17, 2020

Labour costs in Latvia per hour increase 7.7%

Compared to Q4 2018, hourly labour costs rose by 7.7 % or 70 cents, reaching EUR 9.76 in Q4 2019. Seasonally adjusted data comprised 7.5 %.

March 17, 2020

Countries that have adopted travel restrictions

Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has compiled a list of countries that have adopted travel restrictions. This information is subject to change, which is why the ministry invites following possible updates.

March 17, 2020

International passenger services shut down in Latvia

From 17 March onward all international passenger services through airports, ports, bus parks and railway is shut down, as reminded by Latvian Border Guard.

March 17, 2020

Maxima introduces additional measures to prevent Covid-19 spread

From Monday, 16 March, onward, major social distance restrictions are adopted for supermarket administration and within supermarkets, as confirmed by Maxima Latvija communications manager Liene Dubate-Ugule.

March 17, 2020

Covid-19 infection numbers reach 18 in Lithuania, 49 in Latvia, and 255 in Estonia

The number of coronavirus Covid-19 infection cases in Lithuania has reached 18, as reported by Lithuanian public media LRT.

March 17, 2020

Minister: it would be unfair to make taxpayers cover repatriation costs

It would be unfair to have taxpayers cover repatriation costs, journalists were told by Latvia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs.

March 17, 2020

Latvia’s ruling coalition supports Jānis Vitenbergs; JKP reserves judgement

On Monday, 16 March, political forces forming the ruling coalition in Latvia agreed to support KPV LV party’s picked candidate for the post of economy minister Jānis Vitenbergs. However, the New Conservative Party refrains from providing an opinion about his fitness for the minister’s post.

March 17, 2020

Three VUGD officials detained over suspicions of fraud

The Internal Security Bureau has detained three State Fire and Rescue Service officials over possible fraud in an organized group, as confirmed by the bureau.

March 16, 2020

Kristīne Misāne presented with charges in Latvia

Latvian citizen Kristīne Misāne, who previously faced extradition to the South African Republic, has been presented charges in Latvia, as reported by LTV.

March 16, 2020

Buyers in Latvia urged to maintain 2 m distance from one another when shopping

In all shopping locations, including stores, markets and pharmacies, people will have to maintain a 2 m distance from one another, as journalists were informed by Economy Ministry’s deputy state secretary Zaiga Liepiņa on Monday, 16 March.

March 16, 2020

KPV LV picks Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for economy minister’s post

Representatives of KPV LV political party have decided to pick Saeima’s National Economy, Agriculture, Environment and Regional Policy Committee chairman Jānis Vitenbergs as its candidate for the post of economy minister of Latvia.

March 16, 2020

Number of Covid-19 infections reaches 171 in Estonia and 14 in Lithuania

In Estonia the number of Covid-19 infection cases has increased by 56 individuals over the course of one day. As of Sunday, 15 March, the total number of confirmed cases is 171. In Lithuania, meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has reached 14.

March 16, 2020

Kariņš on Covid-19: state will procure all what’s necessary; number of infected reaches 34

All the necessary equipment and protective clothes needed to battle Covid-19 coronavirus will be procured by the state. Companies will also be provided with state support, said Latvia’s Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš after the 16 March meeting of the Crisis Management Council.

March 16, 2020

BNN reports | Juriss Juriss will run for prosecutor general’s post

«I have thought about this and my choice is – yes. I will walk this path,» said prosecutor Juris Juriss in an interview with BNN about becoming a candidate for the post of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Latvia.

March 16, 2020

Latvian government forms special group to support businesses and prevent Covid-19 damages

Following Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš’s order, a government group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people for the prevention of economic consequences caused by Covid-19 coronavirus, as confirmed by the prime minister’s press-secretary Sandris Sabajevs.

March 16, 2020

Weather in Latvia to become sunny second half of the week

Cyclone activity will dominate the weather in the first half of the week – precipitation is expected on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. From Friday onwards, however, anticyclone activity will increase – weather will become sunny and precipitation will calm down, as reported by Latvia’s Environment, Geology and Meteorology Centre.

March 16, 2020
Recommended

Latest

Most read

Most commented

Top 5 Business news
Top 5 Social news
Top 5 World news
Top 5 Video
Newest galleries
Newest comments

How has Covid-19 affected your job?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls Archive



OMXBBGI

OMXBBGI
Saeima reaches out to residents born on 4 May 1990
BMX track, Alfa, Cesis Castle and other nominees for Best Building of the Year in Latvia 2019
PHOTOS: farewell to the old microbus parking lot opposite of Origo in Riga
Alūksne taken by surprise by intense snowfall out of nowhere
Lithuanian capital interested in its whereabouts in its post-G spot ad
National Health Service urges residents to use state-funded cancer screening tests more actively
Why is peripheral sight important and how can it be improved?
PHOTO: Riga commemorates Barricades of 1991
In pictures: New life sprouts in Australia’s blackened bushland
PHOTO: city council commences demolishing of kiosks at Riga Central Market
Category feed: Feed:

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!