EU to prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc for 30 days

The European Union will prohibit unimportant trips to the bloc from countries not part of the EU for 30 days to limit the spread of coronavirus, as announced by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, 17 March.

Member states have agreed to introduce entry restrictions in the EU. Exceptions will apply to citizens of the European Free Trade Association and the UK, said Merkel, adding EU will coordinate repatriation of stranded travellers.

The proposal to limit unimportant trips to the bloc was voiced by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, 16 March.