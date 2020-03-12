EU urges Greece to ensure right to asylum amid migration crisis

The European Commission has reminded Greece, which is facing a mass migration wave on its border with Turkey, that it should uphold the right to asylum, British news portal The Guardian reports.

Ylva Johansson, EU commissioner for home affairs, stated she would to discuss with Greek ministers on Thursday, March 12, a detention centre in Greece, where asylum seekers were reported to have been captured and beaten, and then being expelled from Greece without the chance to speak to a lawyer or claim asylum.

The commission has been accused of failing to uphold EU law since Greece stated in early March that it was suspending asylum applications for one month, a move at odds with European law and the Geneva convention on the protection of civilians at the time of war, The Guardian reports.