EUR 150 million to be provided to municipal investment projects in Latvia

Funding of EUR 150 million will be allocated for municipalities’ investment plans, as agreed by Latvian Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group to support entrepreneurship and employed persons on Monday, 27 April.

The ministry says after assessing planned investments and their usefulness, as well as new conditions in the economy of Latvia’s regions and the country as a whole it was decided to provide municipal support projects funding from EU funds worth EUR 150 million.

«During a period of state economic decline, EU funding should be invested in the most efficient projects. Support will be provided to projects important to the national economy and with high level of completion,» notes Finance Ministry.

Additional financing will be provided from the loan received from the Nordic Investment Bank. It is expected municipalities will be able to receive loans for projects from the State Treasury under beneficial conditions. Funding will cover both eligible and ineligible costs.

At the same time, Finance Ministry adds the work group continues viewing information from other ministries about use of EU finances. Discussion regarding proposals for distribution of EU finances. Finance Ministry will prepare funding distribution opportunities once options have been surveyed.

The final decision regarding EU financing distribution will be submitted to Finance Ministry for initial review and then to the Cabinet of Ministers at the beginning of May.

As previously reported, Latvia has declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19 pandemic. The state of emergency will last until 12 May. Along with it there are multiple restrictions adopted to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, restrictions have a negative effect on many business sectors. Considering the complicated situation, the government and Saeima have decided on multiple support measures for businessmen and people left without income during the crisis.