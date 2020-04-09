EUR 45.5 million to be diverted for support of agriculture in Latvia

To reduce the COVID-19 crisis in agriculture sector Latvia’s government will divert EUR 45.5 million, as agreed by Finance Minister Jānis Reirs’ work group for support of entrepreneurship and employed people on Wednesday, 8 April.

Once the government approves this decision, the amount detailed will be allocated from the state budget programme Finances for Emergency Situations to Agriculture Ministry.

Of the planned support amount EUR 35.5 million will be diverted as support for primary agricultural producers, agriculture and food processing companies, as well as companies and institutions providing catering services in education institutions.

Five million euros will be diverted towards partial loan interest rate coverage to help ensure liquidity for companies and preserve money flow, which will assist with Latvia’s Countryside Development programmes for 2014-2020 investment projects and reduce the financial burden for farms and companies.

Five million euros will be diverted towards accessibility of finances of agriculture sector’s workers.

According to information from Reirs, the available support for COVID-19 crisis prevention measures nears four billion euros.

Latvia’s finance minister said there is enough funding for support activities in spite of the government’s decision to extend the state of emergency further.