European Central Bank annuls PNB Bank’s license

The European Central Bank (ECB) has made a decision to liquidate PNB Bank’s license, as confirmed by Latvia’s Finance and Capital Market Commission (FKTK).

The decision was made based on FKTK’s request. On 12 September 2019 FKTK submitted its request to ECB based on the 12 September decision made by Riga City Vidzeme Suburb Court to declare PNB Bank insolvent.

ECB’s decision on annulling licence comes to force the day it is reported to PNB Bank – 18 February.

On 15 August 2019, FKTK decided to put on hold PNB Bank’s financial operations.

PNB Bank was declared a financial institution that has ended up in financial difficulties. According to FKTK, the decision was based on Europe’s Single Resolution Board’s ruling to not allow PNB Bank’s self-regulation, which means not performing measures to stabilize the bank’s operations.