European Parliament proposes adopting single charger type for all mobile phones

The European Parliament (EP) has invited European Commission (EC) to develop binding rules by July 2020 in order to ensure the adoption of a single type of charger for mobile phones, as reported by EP representative Jānis Krastiņš.

Deputies also invite EC to make sure it is no longer necessary for consumers to purchase new chargers for every new device. This would ensure a reduction for the total number chargers manufactured every year and implement a separation strategy – separating charger purchase from device purchase. At the same time, deputies stress such measures must not cause a price increase.

The EP wants EC to perform measures to ensure compatibility of different wireless charges with different mobile devices, as well as consider legislative initiatives intended to increase the volume of cables and chargers collected in member states.

On Thursday, 30 January, with 582 votes in favour, 40 votes against and 37 abstaining the EP stressed the need for ‘mandatory introduction of common chargers for all mobile devices’ to reduce electronic waste and let consumers make a sustainable choice.

«Currently there is no financial stimulus for consumers to purchase mobile devices without chargers, because nearly all of them are sold together, whereas purchasing a charger separately is more expensive. This creates consumer habits that are negative for the environment. This is why immediate measures from the EU are needed to reduce electronic waste volumes and make human life easier, safer and greener,» comments MEP Ivars Ijabs.

MEPs invite EC to act now in order to introduce a single charger type and adopt the delegated act outlined in the 2014 Radio Equipment Directive by July 2020. The directive will invite development of a single charger type and the EC is asked to ensure it with a delegated act.

Every year approximately 50 million tonnes of electronic waste is generated – an average of 6 kg per person. In 2016 the total electronic waste volume in Europe was 12.3 million tonnes or 16.6 kg per person. MEPs say the short lifespan of smartphones also contributes to generation of electronic waste. This also applies to chargers.

It has become clear EC’s chosen approach – encouraging industry businesses to develop single-type chargers – does not meet the goals set be legislators. Voluntary agreements among industry players have not given the desired result, EP concluded.

The parliament does not deny having accomplished some progress, however. In 2009 there were more than 30 types of chargers available on the market. Now, on the other hand, there are only three types of chargers found on the market the most often.