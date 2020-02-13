European Parliament urges putting an end to illegal pet trade

To protect animal welfare, pet owners and public health, the European Parliament urges the European Union to come up with an action plan to put an end to illegal pet trade, BNN was informed by EP press-secretary in Latvia Jānis Krastiņš.

It is estimated that every month 46 000 dogs are traded between EU member states. The majority of those dogs are not registered. Commercial breeders abuse EU legislative acts on movement of pets, which apply solely on non-commercial transportation of pets, says Krastiņš.

He says that with 607 votes in favour, three votes against and 19 MEPs abstaining the European Parliament approved on Wednesday, 12 February the resolution that details measures against illegal trade of pets, which causes animals suffering, contributes to the spread of diseases and generates considerable revenue for international organized crime.

MEPs want a compulsory EU system for pet registration and EU definition for large-scale commercial breeding known as «puppy farms».

It is also requested to improve use of legislative acts, apply stricter sanctions and motivate people adopt, not purchase pets.