Europeans in Iran nuclear deal trigger dispute mechanism

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have reacted to Iran stepping away from its commitments in the international nuclear deal and launched a dispute mechanism. It could lead to the 2015 deal falling apart.

British public broadcaster BBC reports that ran has gradually lifted all limits on its production of enriched uranium, which can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear weapons.

Teheran has stated it is entitled to do so in response to sanctions reinstated by the U.S. when it abandoned the deal in 2018.

France, Germany and the UK said they did not accept Iran’s argument.

The mechanism, set out in article 36 of the deal, involves the dispute being referred to a Joint Commission that will have a minimum of 15 days to resolve the issue.

If the complainants are still not satisfied, they can refer the matter to the UN Security Council, which could vote to reimpose any sanctions lifted under the deal.

Iran has blamed the Europeans of abusing the process.

Russia also criticised the Europeans’ move, arguing the activation of the mechanism could make a return to implementation of the deal impossible.

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement quoted by Russian media described the decision as «deeply disappointing and extremely concerning», BBC reports.