Europol warns about rapid crime rate increase during coronavirus pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic there has been an increase with crime rates, as criminals and criminal organizations quickly adapt their methods, as reported by Europol on Friday, 27 March.

Investigators have found an increase of cyber crimes, fraud, theft and forgery cases, as mentioned in Europol’s published report.

The report mentions that since the beginning of the crisis there has been a considerable increase of forgeries sold on different markets, including face masks, disinfection products and medicines.

During an operation against fake medicines in March police confiscated 34 000 surgical masks, Europol reports.

Europol director Catherine De Bolle calls this increase of crime rates unacceptable.

«This is unacceptable: such criminal activities during a public health crisis are particularly threatening and can carry real risks to human lives,» she said.

Europol also warns about increased activity of cyber criminals, especially considering many people have switched to working from home, where their data security may be compromised.

Europol also expects an increase of fraud cases. The report mentions that fraudsters adapt quickly and actively use people’s fears during crises.

Europol has already issued a warning this week about the market overflowing with fake medicines, medical goods and medicines to counter the new coronavirus.

Millions of goods were taken off shelves in the last couple of weeks as they were falsely advertised as medicines to treat or protect against the coronavirus.